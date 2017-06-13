Fire at home in Loveland, residents safe

(Photo: KUSA)

LOVELAND, COLO. - Residents at a home that had a fire Tuesday in Loveland seem to have escaped with no injuries, Loveland Fire Rescue tweeted.

The fire happened near the 3600 block of Akron Court. The fire may have started in the kitchen and moved into the attic space. Crews are making efforts to control the fire.

