Fire bans put some damper on some counties Fourth of July

Restrictions on Fourth of July activities are not stopping one group of people from enjoying the weekend.

"I guess you kind of do what you gotta do, there are other ways to enjoy," says Tanya Schaneman says.

That's just what Schaneman and her family have been doing at Bear Creek Park.

"We went paddle boarding the other day so there is still fun stuff to do without blowing off fireworks," she says.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a lack of rain has created an extremely dry condition which can cause even the smallest fire to get out of control -- so they decided fire restrictions were necessary -- they also looked at the number of increased fires caused by people.

"That's certainly something that we really have to look at and the risk of more human-caused fires because of the upcoming holiday weekend," she says.

Restrictions mean no fireworks and if you plan on cooking out charcoal grills have to be placed 30 feet from an undeveloped area. Campgrounds will still be able to have fires in approved fire rings -- although some already have backup plans just in case.

"Kind of a bummer that we are not going to be able to do that but funny thing we have a microwave so we can put a marshmallow in the microwave and make smores that way," she says. "As long as you're with your family and friends it's a great time."



The sheriff says if they see other things that could cause a fire the restrictions could be upgraded.

Over the weekend, Jefferson County will have deputies out looking for violators and they say if caught using fireworks you could be charged with a felony and fined up to $750.

