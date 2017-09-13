Fire burning near Genesee exit of I-70

GENESEE - Thirty-five firefighters have contained thirty percent of a fire near Interstate 70 on Wednesday. The firefighters are from eight different agencies, and they are currently near Genesee in Jefferson County.

The fire is estimated to be around one to two acres according to fire duty officers of western Jefferson County.

According to the officers, no homes in the area are threatened.

Tremendous amount of heat in ground fuels. Lots of work to do for firefighters on scene pic.twitter.com/OTfTz2F8vK — Mountain FIDO (@MountainFIDO) September 13, 2017

