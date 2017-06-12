Fire closes stretch of US 40, evacuates Blue Mountain

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - The once-40-acre Dead Dog Fire burning in northwest Colorado ballooned to more than 2,000 acres Monday, leading to the closure of a stretch of US 40 and evacuation of a small mountain community.

The Dead Dog Fire is burning 10 miles north of Rangely. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze on the ground and in the air.

Crews say the fire is burning within a quarter mile of US 40, rendering it closed between Dinosaur and Skull Valley.

Rio Blanco County Road 1 is also closed.

Firefighters have been able to hold the 1,000-acre Hunter Fire burning 20 miles southwest of Meeker.

