Firefighter Chili Cook-Off brings the heat to Larimer Square

KUSA - Chili lovers, rejoice!
The 30th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-Off is underway at Denver's Larimer Square.
Hundreds of firefighters from around Colorado are competing to make the best red and green chili with proceeds benefiting MDA Rocky Mountain.
All are welcome to attend and enjoy the chili, craft beer, music and giveaways on Friday until 4 p.m.
9NEWS' Corey Rose, Belen De Leon, Taylor Temby and Jessica Oh will be on hand to judge the creations.
The Colorado Firefighter Calendar team will be selling and signing their 2018 calendar as well.
