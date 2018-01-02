Police activity in downtown Denver, woman arrested

(Photo: Lindsey Henry)

KUSA - CLARIFICATION: A Denver Police spokesperson said investigators did not find a weapon on the woman and that she was arrested on outstanding warrants. Previously, police said she was brandishing a weapon and arrested for felony menacing. We have updated the story and headline to reflect this new information.

There was heavy police presence in downtown Denver Tuesday afternoon as a woman was taken into custody not far from the 16th Street Mall.

Police first became aware of the suspect after Denver firefighters responded to the area of 18th and Champa streets after a report of an alarm. Denver Police initially told 9NEWS the woman was brandishing a weapon, but have now said she was not armed.

Officers shut down Champa between 17th and 18th streets for the investigation.

The woman who was arrested was not identified by name. She was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Denver Police.

No one was injured during the incident.

