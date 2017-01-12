First-day Colorado legislative bills target health exchange, construction defects reform

Colorado state Sens. Jack Tate, R-Centennial, and Jim Smallwood, R-Parker (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado legislative leaders did not wait long to get to bills on some of the most anticipated topics of 2017 on the first day of the legislative session Wednesday.

They introduced bills targeting construction-defects reform, regulatory reform and the repeal of the state’s health exchange.

The bills — all of which were introduced in the Republican-majority Senate — set the tone for discussions around the 120-day session. They are likely to be joined later by more bills regarding affordable housing, as well as by legislation to increase transportation funding, the one topic that wasn’t touched in the raft of first-day submissions.

Initially, the proposal generating the most discussion is Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, which would repeal the four-year-old Connect for Health Colorado exchange that allows state residents and small business to purchase private health insurance from a variety of options, often at subsidized prices. Smallwood’s abolish the exchange at the end of last year.

