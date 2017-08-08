First game at new Colorado State stadium a sellout

(Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

The first game at CSU's new on-campus stadium has officially been declared a sellout.

Athletic director Joe Parker said Monday that all 36,500 seats in the new $220 million facility have been sold or otherwise claimed for the Aug. 26 season opener vs. Oregon State. That includes 10,000 seats that have been set aside for students, who can begin reserving their tickets Aug. 15, he said.

Parker said the university assumes there will be no problem filling the student section for the game, the first Colorado State University will play on campus since 1967.

"It feels pretty special to be where we're at right now," Parker said. "You never know really what a fan-base reaction will be to open the building with a Power 5 (conference opponent) in a brand-new facility, we had high expectations. But our history in the last few years didn't guarantee that."

CSU has sold a record 15,200 season tickets for the 2017 season, along with 2,500 mini-plan packages of three games apiece. The university stopped sales of single-game tickets for the opener just hours after it began two weeks ago after reaching the maximum of 9,800 available.

