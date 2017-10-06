Sun coming up over Horsetooth Reservoir this Friday morning. (Photo: Morris, Megan)

Another foggy start to the day this Friday morning. Marty Coniglio says the fog will be heaviest from the eastern side of the Denver Metro area over the plains.

There's a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Friday.

There will be a partial clearing early afternoon before a system moves through around 3 p.m. that will bring wind and a handful of light, fast-moving thunderstorms.

We have a warm and sunny weekend ahead!

© 2017 KUSA-TV