Another foggy start to the day this Friday morning. Marty Coniglio says the fog will be heaviest from the eastern side of the Denver Metro area over the plains.
There's a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Friday.
There will be a partial clearing early afternoon before a system moves through around 3 p.m. that will bring wind and a handful of light, fast-moving thunderstorms.
Fog over NOCO, partly cloudy above 7,000 feet. #9WX #9news #9newsmornings #cowx pic.twitter.com/tUV539d8zH— Marty Coniglio (@martyconiglio) October 6, 2017
We have a warm and sunny weekend ahead!
