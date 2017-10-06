KUSA
Close

Foggy Friday morning creates beautiful sunrise

Megan Morris, KUSA 7:18 AM. MDT October 06, 2017

Another foggy start to the day this Friday morning.  Marty Coniglio says the fog will be heaviest from the eastern side of the Denver Metro area over the plains.

There's a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Friday.  

There will be a partial clearing early afternoon before a system moves through around 3 p.m. that will bring wind and a handful of light, fast-moving thunderstorms. 

We have a warm and sunny weekend ahead!

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories