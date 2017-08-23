Former chief Colorado regulator joins law firm to help businesses navigate regulations

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The man who oversaw Colorado’s regulatory agencies has joined a law firm whose specialty is helping businesses navigate the regulatory landscape.

Joe Neguse, who was the executive director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) for two years, has joined the Denver office of Phoenix-based Snell & Wilmer LLP.

Neguse resigned from his post at DORA in June to run for the 2 nd Congressional District seat that is being vacated after 2018 by U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, a Boulder Democrat who is running to succeed the term-limited John Hickenlooper as governor. He still plans to seek the congressional seat.

Neguse is part of the firm’s administrative law practice, headed by former Denver City Attorney Scott Martinez. Neguse will also focus his practice on employment law and commercial litigation.

