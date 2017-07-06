Former cop faces sex assault charges in Aurora

KUSA
Megan Morris, KUSA 8:24 AM. MDT July 06, 2017

AURORA - A former cop accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attempting to hurt another in Aurora will defend himself in court Thursday.

Aurora Police say Ricardo Corral-Venegas, 25, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knife-point, with her one-year-old son in the apartment.  

This happened October 4, 2016.  The case remained unsolved until he allegedly tried to force his way into another apartment October 13, 2016.

That apartment is in the same condominium complex.  Police say in both cases the suspect knocked on the victims' doors, asked for a glass water, then tried in one case and succeeded in another, to force his way inside.

Corral-Venegas was once a cop in Mexico and is wanted there as a suspect in multiple rapes.

He has denied those crimes.

