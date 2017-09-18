Richelle Schultz, a former child welfare caseworker, has been charged with 12 counts of attempt to influence a public servant and 10 counts of forgery. (Photo: Office of the District Attorney, Jefferson & Gilpin Counties)

GOLDEN, COLO. - A grand jury has returned a 22-count indictment against Richelle Schultz, a former Jefferson County Department of Human Services caseworker accused of falsifying information.

Schultz, whose job was to investigate complaints of child abuse and neglect, has been charged with 12 counts of attempt to influence a public servant and 10 counts of forgery, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Schultz was employed with JeffCO between December 2015 and July 2016. Schultz' offenses are alleged to have occurred between April 30, 2016 and June 30, 2016.

After leaving the job in July 2016, a review of Schultz' work determined she had entered false information into the department's database in 12 cases. In the 12 cases Schultz said she had interviewed the victim, family and/or witnesses and a later investigation showed she had not.

The indictment was returned on Sept. 1, 2017. Schultz turned herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on September 15 and and posted a $16,000 bond on Sept. 16.

Her next court date is slated for Oct. 2.

