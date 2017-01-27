Fort Collins mountaineer Jim Davidson returning to Everest

Fort Collins resident Jim Davidson sits atop South Twin Sisters Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park, with Longs Peak looming in the background March 6, 2015. In March, Davidson will make his second attempt to climb Mount Everest (Photo: Jim Davidson)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - This time, the plan is for no earthquake.

Fort Collins resident Jim Davidson was climbing Mount Everest in April 2015 when a 7.8 earthquake rocked Nepal, causing avalanches on the mountain and stranding him above base camp for 40 hours. Climbing the mountain had been a dream of his dating to college, and the 2015 trek was his first attempt.

Nearly two years later, he's ready to give it another go.

Davidson, 54, will leave for Nepal on March 22 and expects to be gone for about two months as he tries to reach the summit of the world's tallest mountain at 29,029 feet.

“Climbing the mountain then became instantly unimportant once the earthquake hit," Davidson said. "What did become important was getting back to base camp and helping people get to safety and trying to rebuild."

