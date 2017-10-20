Fort Collins shooting suspect, victims ID'd

Fort Collins police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at 720 City Park Avenue on Thursday, October 19, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/Staff Photographer)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The man suspected of shooting three people in a deadly rampage Thursday was socializing with the victims in the hours before the shooting, according to Fort Collins police.

Michael A. Zamora, 30, is suspected of killing two people and injuring another before turning the gun on himself outside an apartment complex near Fort Collins' Campus West neighborhood, according to police and the Larimer County Coroner's office.

The coroner has identified 22-year-old CSU student Savannah McNealy and 26-year-old Tristian Kemp as the deceased victims. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The third victim was a woman, and she is expected to survive her injuries, Fort Collins Police Services spokeswoman Kate Kimble said. Her identity has not yet been released.

