Fort Collins West Nile death is Colorado's first of 2017

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - A Fort Collins man has died after contracting the West Nile virus.

This is the first fatal West Nile virus case in Colorado in 2017.

Larimer County has had four reported cases of West Nile this year. The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment says the Fort Collins resident contracted a neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus.

The Colorado Department of Health and Larimer County Department of Health urge Colorado residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes until the first frost of the season. Mosquito numbers fall in September but the risk currently remains high.

To lower your risk of West Nile and other mosquito-spread diseases, avoid exposure from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. If you are outside, wear insect repellent with DEET and wear long sleeves and pants to keep mosquitoes from biting. Also, drain standing water from your yard to deter insect breeding.

Larimer County lists more West Nile prevention tips at https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/west-nile-virus.

