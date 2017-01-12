Four Colorado Springs kids hit by car on the way to school

(Photo: PhotoJuice News5)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Four children were hit by a car on the way to their Colorado Springs school on Thursday.

According to our Colorado Springs news partners KOAA, all four kids were related and taken to the hospital. Three were siblings and the other was a cousin.

District 11 says one of the children hit, a second grade student at James Monroe Elementary, is in critical condition.

The driver of the car is being questioned by police. pic.twitter.com/3U2jUa19XM — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) January 12, 2017

While the investigation is still ongoing, police say it appears the driver was making a right turn when the kids were hit.

Witnesses say there was a crossing guard controlling the intersection at the time and the light was red.

School officials say parents and guardians have been notified and counselors have been sent to the school.

At this point, no charges have been issued.​

