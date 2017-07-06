KUSA
Free chicken for a year? Now that's worth camping out all night

Dozens stood outside Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Highlands Ranch Thursday. Some have been there all night and even brought tents. This is the restaurant's grand opening!

Megan Morris, KUSA 7:55 AM. MDT July 06, 2017

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Fried chicken lovers, today is your day!
Thursday July, 6 is National Fried Chicken Day!  What better way to celebrate such a "holiday" than to camp outside a new restaurant?

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened their Highlands Ranch location Thursday morning.  We bet you're wondering what possessed dozens of people to sleep in a tent and wait in long lines early in the morning.  FREE Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers for a year that's what! 

The new restaurant is at 1108 Corporal Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch.  The marketing manager told 9NEWS the first 20 guests in line got Cane's for a year, and the first 100 after that were given tee shirts and a free box combo card.

You know how much folks love a good deal, and when it comes with fried chicken too, well that's just the perfect combo.

The Chamber of Commerce will be there at 10 a.m. Thursday for a ribbon cutting.

 

