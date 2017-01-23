French tech company expands into Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A French document automation company said it's expanding into Colorado by opening a Lakewood office.
Esker, a Lyon, France-based "cloud-based document process automation" company, said it's opening an office at 777 S Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood. Its other U.S. location is in Wisconsin.
“Denver is an ideal campus for recruiting top talent. With a great quality of life, solid infrastructure, including an airport hub, and economic growth that surpasses the national average, the city is home to a solid and growing talent base," said Daniel Reeve, director of field sales and head of the satellite office, i n a statement.
In addition to Reeve, Esker said the office will be staffed with sales representatives and a sales engineer.
