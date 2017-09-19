Frontier continues Colorado Springs expansion

Frontier Airlines has announced another expansion of service at Colorado Springs Airport. (Photo: Jeff Swensen, 2008 Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - Frontier Airlines' growth at the Colorado Springs Airport will continue, the airline announced Tuesday morning.

The Denver-based airline says it will begin new routes from Colorado Springs to Seattle, San Jose, Minneapolis and San Antonio next spring.

Frontier Airlines says the positive response from the community towards service at the Colorado Springs Airport prompted the airline to add more destinations.

Some of the new routes will have tickets starting at $39 one-way, announced Frontier Airlines' Chief Information Officer Rick Zeni.

Frontier Airlines will now operate to 14 destinations from Colorado Springs.

Four more routes at COS with Frontier Airlines! We are excited to offer Minneapolis, San Antonio, San Jose, and Seattle beginning April 2018!

The Colorado Springs Airport streamed a live Facebook video of Tuesday morning's announcement at: http://bit.ly/2f8NYm4.

