Frontier continues Colorado Springs expansion

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - Frontier Airlines' growth at the Colorado Springs Airport will continue, the airline announced Tuesday morning.
The Denver-based airline says it will begin new routes from Colorado Springs to Seattle, San Jose, Minneapolis and San Antonio next spring.
Frontier Airlines says the positive response from the community towards service at the Colorado Springs Airport prompted the airline to add more destinations.
Some of the new routes will have tickets starting at $39 one-way, announced Frontier Airlines' Chief Information Officer Rick Zeni.
Frontier Airlines will now operate to 14 destinations from Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Airport streamed a live Facebook video of Tuesday morning's announcement at: http://bit.ly/2f8NYm4.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs