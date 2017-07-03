Ft. Lupton girl delivers cookies to first responders

(Photo: Carol Yazzie)

FORT LUPTON, COLO. - Police officers and firefighters in Fort Lupton got a sweet surprise today from an even sweeter four-year-old girl.

This Lilly. Viewer Carol e-mailed us to say that Lilly visited the first responders and brought them cookies this afternoon.

Carol says Lilly wanted to thank them for keeping all of us safe and that Lilly wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

Awesome job Lilly!

