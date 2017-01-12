Fun Home at The Ellie through Jan. 22

Opening night may have been delayed a bit, but this show was worth the wait.

Fun Home is at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts right now through Jan. 22.

Opening night was pushed back by a day thanks to Mother Nature. Remember the avalanche along Interstate 70 that shut down Vail Pass? The trucks carrying costumes and props for the big show got stuck in that closure.

The good news is, they went all out for opening night, take two, on Tuesday.

The musical dives deep into family issues and the struggles that come with growing up.

Fun Home won five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

We had two of the show's stars here with us on 9NEWS at noon. Robert Petkoff a.k.a. Bruce and Kate Shinkle a.k.a. Alison talked about what being in this show has meant to them.

Tickets are on sale now at the DCPA. They start at $30.



