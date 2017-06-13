KUSA
Girl rescued friend thanks to "Hunger Games"

AP , KUSA 7:35 AM. MDT June 13, 2017

GLOUCESTER, MASS. (AP) - A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used what she learned about creating a tourniquet from “The Hunger Games” to rescue her friend.

The Gloucester Times reports Mackenzie George was playing in a Gloucester marsh with friends June 3 when she slipped and cut her calf open. Megan Gething jumped in to action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend’s leg to slow blood loss, using a tip she learned from the young adult science fiction novels.

Megan says all that was going through her mind was helping “Kenzie.”

