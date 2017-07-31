Glenwood Caverns opens the Haunted Mine Drop

(Photo: Matt Renoux)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - Colorado’s newest thrill ride is opening today and it's one of the most anticipated new rides in the country.

The Haunted Mine Drop at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has already been picked by USA Today as one of nations most anticipated rides and after 11 months of work it's now open to the public.

(Photo: Matt Renoux)

Like the Tower of Terror, the Haunted Mine Drop drops people 110 feet deep into the top of a mountain.

That means crews had to dig more than 100 feet deep through rock and iron to build the ride.

The theme of the ride is centered on mining and ghosts and will have people screaming.

Good to the last drop! The Haunted Mine Drop at the Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park is one way to wake up! @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/BNW2mJfR8R — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) July 31, 2017

You have to be 46 inches to ride, the new trill ride goes with roller coasters, zip lines, a mountain coaster and swings over Glenwood Canyon that are already in place at the Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park.

