Goldman Sachs buys downtown Denver office tower for $169 million

1125 17th Street, Denver (Photo: JEFFREY BEALL VIA WIKIMEDIA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Goldman Sachs' Realty Management Division has purchased a downtown Denver office tower and an adjacent development site for $169 million, according to public records.

Goldman bought 1125 17th St., a 25-story office tower, was last purchased in 2006 for $120 million. Broadreach Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate Partners were the majority owners prior to the Goldman sale.

The Denver office of CBRE Group Inc. listed the property; calls to the office were not returned. Goldman Sachs did not respond to a request for comment.

The property encompasses 492,799 square feet and is home to several big-name tenants, including commercial real estate firms HFF and L.C. Fulenwider Inc.

