Witness describes watching Good Samaritans rescue man from burning truck

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was burning alive narrowly escaped death Friday after being saved from a burning truck by a few Good Samaritans.

Patricia Gonzales watched the gory accident unfold and caught it on camera. A man was driving a pick-up truck on the northbound lanes of I-37 when police say that he lost control and flipped over. The truck was then hit by a charter bus, leaving the man trapped inside as it went up in flames.

"I look to the left and there's this huge ball of flames," Gonzales said. "He was on fire, his hair was on fire, his jacket was on fire, bleeding, it was nuts."

Gonzales said that only moments later several civilians ran to the burning truck and pulled the man out.

"They were civilians. They were not EMS or anything and they ran to the truck," Gonzales said. "One of them tried to open it but there was so many flames coming out. Two other men went in and unbuckled this guy and yanked him out."

She said that it's the most heroic thing she's ever seen.

"Witnessing something like that first hand was really scary," Gonzales described. "But I felt really privileged to see that there are people who really care about others and they put their lives at risk."

The man who was pulled out of the truck survived the incident.

