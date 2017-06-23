Goodies from the boss: Here are the 8 fastest-growing perks offered by employers

While the majority of companies offered health benefits to full-time employees, the number of companies offering health benefits for their part-time employees grew from 27 percent in 2013 to 34 percent in 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Employers may be pulling back on some benefits in recent years — as in cutting cost sharing for pricey health care benefits— but at least a third of U.S. companies in a recent survey say they've actually added to their employee perks this year.

The uptick in benefits was due to recruiting challenges and skills shortages for certain types of jobs in 2016, according to the Society for Human Resource Management's annual survey of more than 3,000 human resource professionals.

