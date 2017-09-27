Google turns 19. The company is celebrating in doodle form.

On Wednesday, Google celebrates its 19th birthday, and naturally, they are using their logo to honor the milestone.

Along with a fun logo featuring a birthday cake with "19" on top and balloons and presents, the doodle features a wheel users spin for 19 surprises highlighting key features they have introduced since launching in 1998.

Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin met a year earlier on the campus of Stanford University. Their plan was to create a service organizing the world's information.

Google takes its name from the number googol, which is a 1 followed by one hundred zeroes. More than 4.5 billion users hop on Google for their search needs.

In fact, Google is so commonplace it's become a verb (ever ask someone to go Google something?).

Of course, Google has moved well beyond its humble beginnings in Internet search. They've since introduced their own email service, productivity software like Google Docs, and its own mobile operating system, Android.

