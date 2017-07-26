Gov. John Kasich orders rides shut down at Ohio State Fair after accident

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

COLUMBUS - In the aftermath of the accident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio Gov. John Kasich sent out the following statement:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed."

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

One person is dead with seven other injured after the ride malfunction, which occurred when one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride snapped off on Wednesday evening around 7:20 p.m.

In a press conference held on Wednesday night, Kasich emphasized that the Fair will be open on Thursday but the rides must clear a new round of inspections.

JUST IN: The @OhioStateFair **WILL** be open tomorrow. Rides not until they clear a new round of inspections. @wkyc — Chris Tye (@TVTye) July 27, 2017

Kasich added that the accident is the "the worst tragedy in the history of the fair."

