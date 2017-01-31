Government, Denver company expect spike in Super Bowl drunk driving

(Photo: NHTSA IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The federal government and a Denver alcohol testing technology company are both expecting a big spike in drunk driving this Super Bowl Sunday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has instituted a Super Bowl drunk driving awareness campaign, and Denver-based Alcohol Monitoring Systems Inc. (AMS) said it has the data to back up the government's concerns.

Drinking violations by repeat drunk drivers ordered to stay sober jumps an average of 22 percent nationwide on Super Bowl Sunday, compared with the usual violation rates on a Sunday, according to the company.

"The individuals we monitor are being tested every 30 minutes, and they know they're going to be caught. And they know the consequence will likely be time in jail. Yet violations skyrocket. You can imagine the rate of drinking for those who aren't being monitored," company spokesperson Kathleen Brown said in a statement.

