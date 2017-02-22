Grass fire spotted in Aurora

(Photo: Sky9)

AURORA - Firefighters were able to quickly contain a grass fire that started at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday north of the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

Aurora firefighters were able to put it out with hoses by hand.

There’s no word yet on the size or cause of the fire.

A plume of smoke was seen over the area. Sky9 video shows that no structures were damaged.



