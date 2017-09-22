KUSA
Green chile fever arrives in Pueblo

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 9:57 AM. MDT September 22, 2017

PUEBLO, COLO. - Chile lovers, rejoice!

The annual Chile & Frijoles Festival has arrived in Pueblo. 

Thousands are expected this weekend in downtown Pueblo to celebrate two of the area's favorite crops: green chiles and frijoles (or pinto beans).

The aroma of roasting Pueblo chiles will signal summer's end and the arrival of fall. Festivalgoers can expect music, arts, crafts, a jalapeño-eating contest, a farmers market, cooking competitions and plenty of chiles. 

Sunday morning features the "Hot to Trot" 10K, 5K, 2 Mile Walk and 1K Toddler Run. 

Admission is $3 and children are free. 

Chile & Frijoles Festival Hours:

  • Friday, Sept. 22 - 3 p.m. to midnight
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Sunday, Sept. 24 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, head to the Chile & Frijoles Festival website.

