KUSA - The turkey is in the oven, the Eskimos and Alouettes are on TV and it's the second Monday in October: Canadian Thanksgiving is officially here.

In many ways similar to the American holiday, Canadian Thanksgiving celebrates the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Monday morning to celebrate the holiday.

“Today, Canadians across the country will celebrate Thanksgiving – a day to gather with family and friends and give thanks for the many blessings we enjoy in our lives," Trudeau writes.

“Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the harvest, and a chance to appreciate the many people who contribute every day to our communities. We honour our service members, who courageously and selflessly defend our country’s fundamental values of justice, democracy, and freedom. We also give thanks for the people who work each day to change our lives for the better. People across Canada contribute in thousands of ways to keep us healthy and safe, and to make our communities stronger and more open."

The Edmonton Eskimos and Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League are both looking to make a late playoff push. The Eskimos have lost six in a row while the Als have dropped seven in a row. An Alouettes' loss on Thanksgiving Monday would eliminate them from the postseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays are thankful this year too.

Happy Thanksgiving, Canada!

