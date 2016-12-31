HATCH WATCH: Eagle family waiting on eggs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Fire damages Franktown churchDec 31, 2016, 8:55 p.m.
-
9NEWS polls people on how 2016 faredDec 31, 2016, 9:56 p.m.
-
'M.A.S.H.' Actor William Christopher DiesDec 31, 2016, 8:23 p.m.