Haze, smoke for first day of Spring

Wind, low humidity and warm temperatures will combine to create high fire danger in and near the Front Range foothills again Monday.

The Sunshine Fire is also creating poor air quality in southeastern Boulder County. If visibility drops below five miles, health officials recommend you stay indoors due to the high levels of particulates in the air.

RELATED: Sunshine Fire could have been caused by humans

FORECAST: Your full Denver weather forecast

Light, isolated showers are possible Monday afternoon.

More thundershowers are expected in some areas Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and snow are in the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning.

© 2017 KUSA-TV