Haze stays over Colorado as East Coast preps for Irma

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Colorado couple trapped as Irma bears down on…Sep. 6, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Tracking the black-footed ferrets in ColoradoSep. 6, 2017, 9:11 p.m.
-
Getting rid of old electronics at e-cycleSep. 6, 2017, 10:25 p.m.