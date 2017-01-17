$150 million penalty for major drug distributor

Senior woman holding medicine bottle, close-up of hand (Photo: Tom Grill, (c) Tom Grill)

KUSA - One of the country’s largest distributors of prescription drugs has agreed to pay a record $150 million penalty for failing to report to the Drug Enforcement Agency scores of suspicious orders of powerful, and sometimes deadly, pain killers.

McKesson Corporation has also agreed to suspend sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in four states, including Colorado, for “multiple years.”

Part of the reasoning behind the harsh penalty is the fact that, in 2008, McKesson agreed to a $13.25 million penalty payment “for similar violation,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado.

“The government’s investigation developed evidence that even after designing a compliance program after the 2008 settlement, McKesson did not fully implement or adhere to its own program,” the statement said.

In Colorado, DEA investigators started actively relooking into McKesson’s distribution practices in 2013. One pharmacy in Fort Lupton, according to court documents reviewed by 9Wants to Know, purchased 1,509,800 dosages of oxycodone products between 2009 and 2011.

In a town of 7.551 residents, that amounted to nearly 200 pills for every man, woman, and child there.

Despite a requirement to report all suspicious orders to the DEA, McKesson never reported any potential problems to the DEA between May 2008 and March 2012, according to federal court documents.

McKesson is committed to working with the DEA on an ongoing basis to identify new ways to prevent misuse of controlled substances. As part of the settlement agreement reached, McKesson and the DEA plan to meet regularly over the next five years to ensure ongoing alignment. This new level of partnership with regulators, and the enhancements McKesson has made to its CSMP (Controlled Substance Monitoring Program), strengthens McKesson’s ability to partner with all participants in the prescription drug supply chain to help prevent diversion while ensuring services to meet patient needs.

