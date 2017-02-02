2 of Colorado's largest health systems ink groundbreaking alliance

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s largest health system and its largest children’s health system announced an agreement Thursday to work together to improve pediatric care.

The alliance between Centura Health and Children’s Hospital Colorado is open and wide-ranging, but the two systems said they already have found areas in which they can collaborate.

Most of Centura’s 17 hospitals will work with Children’s Hospital officials to share clinical guidelines and protocols, and Children’s Hospital will offer educational programs for physicians and nurses.

The organizations will continue working to identify additional opportunities for cooperation that could affect millions of patients in Colorado and western Kansas.

