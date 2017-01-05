3 habits to master to be lean and mean in 2017

KUSA - We've all been celebrating the holiday season, and now it's time to get back in control of our workouts and our eating. But where to start?

Basically, there are three areas of our world we can control: what we put in our bodies, how we process what happens to us and what we do with our bodies.

Habit 1: What we put in our bodies

What can give you the best results? Water has been shown to quench unnecessary appetite and also is an essential nutrient for multiple fat burning processes.

The second part of this habit has to do with what you don't put in your body. That is, find ways to gently let people down when they offer you food or snacks that you're trying to avoid, like donuts or French fries. Avoiding going over your personal calorie goal can be as simple as saying "Thanks, but I had a big lunch and I couldn't fit another thing in".

Habit 2: How we process what happens to us

Breathe. It's how we get oxygen, but also helps us get out of our primal reptilian brain and into our modern more rational thinking brain. Take just a moment whenever you feel stressed (or even better, before you feel stressed) to slow yourself down and check in with your body.

Another key habit is to focus on what you can control, not what you can't. Many of us spend unnecessary time worrying about things that are out of our control. Spend your efforts on things that are within your reach and you will not only be happier but will have a greater effect on your own success in whatever you choose to focus on.

Habit 3: Movement changes everything

Exercise can positively affect our brain chemistry, burn calories and prepare us for other fun activities that are important to us, like walking, running and playing.

Squat jump with 180 degree rotation - Do this exercise for a quick calorie blast and a great leg workout. It’s a proven winner and is fun to do!

Bear crawl - it's a movement that requires full body activation and is a great core workout when done with a low hip position. Try crawling with a partner and have them match your pace and position to make things interesting.

Above all, focus on moving forward, let go of 2016 and here’s to a great 2017 for us all!

Jamie Atlas owns a Denver personal training studio on 1800 Glenarm Place in downtown Denver. For more information or with questions email jamie@jamieatlas.com.

