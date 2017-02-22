3 tips to get your best sleep yet

This dude wants to get better sleep ... but how?! (Photo: KUSA file photo)

KUSA - There are a few things that can really help with weight loss, balancing hormones, fixing energy levels and feeling the best you can, but at the top of that list for me and my clients is really getting enough SLEEP! Here are three tips to make sure you are getting your best sleep yet!

1. Know where your sleep quality falls! How do you sleep? Do you wake up in the middle of the night hot or wide awake? These could be signs of liver stress or blood sugar imbalances. Using a sleep tracker can help you see where your sleep is, and FitBit has a great one!

2. Take magnesium before bed. Around 200-400mg of a high quality magnesium (I use PurePharma, a magnesium glycinate and taurinate combo) will relax your brain and body for the best ZZZss yet.

3. Try to naturally increase melatonin with tart cherry juice before bed. One tablespoon is shown to lower inflammation and help make us sleepy. Taking melatonin isn't recommended to my clients since it can impeded on your body’s natural production of it!

For more tips or to talk more on sleep, follow me on Facebook (www.facebook.com/superherounleashed) OR email me if you'd like to book a Nutritional Therapy Consult here in Denver! support@emilyschromm.com

