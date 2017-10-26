$52M senior living facility coming to Denver Tech Center area

(Photo: COURTESY LEISURE CARE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Tech Center area will soon be home to a $52 million senior living facility.

Denver-based MGL Partners will develop the 173,000-square-foot facility — The Carillon at Belleview Station — in the fast-growing Belleview Station area. It is slated for completion in May 2018.

Transportation for seniors in the state's rapidly growing population has been a big topic among state leaders lately. According to the Colorado State Demography Office, the state's population of people over age 65 is grow by more than 1.2 million people.

Because seniors' ability to drive often digresses as they age, affordable transportation is critical, leaders have said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1pde23



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)