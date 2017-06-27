54k pounds of chicken bites recalled

(Photo: NBC)

KUSA - A new recall is causing national concern.

Overhill Farms, a company from Vernon California, is recalling more than 54 thousand pounds of "Chicken bites".

The company became aware of the issue after receiving consumer complaint calls.

The Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017 and have establishment numbers “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the following products are included in the recall:

-3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

-3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

-3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

-30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

-30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

-30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

The recalled products were shipped nationwide to retail locations.

It is recommended that consumers throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase.

No adverse reactions have been reported at this time.

