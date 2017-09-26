A doctor weighs in on how to talk about eating disorders

BERLIN - JANUARY 18: Different kinds of vegetables, including paprikas, zucchini, onions and tomatoes, lie on display at a government stand. (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2008 Getty Images)

KUSA - Eating disorders do not discriminate.



The National Eating Disorders Association says more than two-thirds of American women are dissatisfied with their bodies, and approximately 10 percent of those with eating disorders are men.

Dr. John Chardavoyne with EDCare in Denver answered some of our questions.



Find a treatment center in Denver:

- Eating Recovery Center Denver (1-877-711-1690)

- Denver Health's ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders (1-844-649-8844)



Find a treatment center near you:

- Eating Recovery Center (1-877-711-1690)



For more information:

- National Eating Disorders Association (1-800-931-2237)

- Eating Disorder Hope (1-888-274-7732)

