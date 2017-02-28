A workout to help you get really good arms

KUSA - Whether it's getting yourself off the ground or just trying to develop a good looking upper body and arms, the movement of pushing away from your body is going to activate most of the muscles we need to work to get these kinds of results.

One of our favorite push movements in the gym is the chest press machine. Every gym has one of these machines, and with the right direction we can make sure we get the maximal results for our efforts.

In the gym: Chest Press machine

Be sure to keep your chest tall, your feet flat on the ground comfortably and your head back. An additional tip is to set the bench at a height that puts your shoulders slightly above the 'push point', that is, be pushing away or slightly down, not up (unless using an incline chest press machine, which should be clearly labelled if that's what you're using).

As always, don't forget to breathe! In this case, breathing out as you push away.

At home: Narrow and wide pushup movement

With the heels off the ground and the body in a plank-like position, keep the head neutral as you push up and away from a table or sturdy surface.

Think about the muscles you want to work as you push and keep the core strong throughout the whole movement.

Nutrition tip:

Food generally tastes better with fat added, but when you add heart healthy fats you give yourself the chance to get valuable nutrients, fiber and minerals into your body. Instead of mayonnaise try adding avocado instead -- a tasty and healthy substitute.

