A workout you can do anywhere, with just a band

Whether you have a final road trip, you travel a lot, or you want to enjoy the last bit of summer weather, this is a great workout to add to your week!
Do 5 rounds, 10 reps each of every move!
- 10 seated back row
- 10 seated alternating shoulder press
- 10 banded deadlifts
- 10 squats with a scaption row
Remember all movement is medicine - get it in when you can!
For more workouts, check out my YouTube page: http://bit.ly/2xaH36Q
Happy Wednesday!
