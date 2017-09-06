A workout you can do anywhere, with just a band

(Photo: KUSA)

Whether you have a final road trip, you travel a lot, or you want to enjoy the last bit of summer weather, this is a great workout to add to your week!

Do 5 rounds, 10 reps each of every move!

10 seated back row

10 seated alternating shoulder press

10 banded deadlifts

10 squats with a scaption row

Remember all movement is medicine - get it in when you can!

For more workouts, check out my YouTube page: http://bit.ly/2xaH36Q

Happy Wednesday!

