A workout you can do anywhere, with just a band

4 moves to get a workout no matter where you are.

Emily Schromm , KUSA 9:09 AM. MDT September 06, 2017

Whether you have a final road trip, you travel a lot, or you want to enjoy the last bit of summer weather, this is a great workout to add to your week!

Do 5 rounds, 10 reps each of every move!

  • 10 seated back row
  • 10 seated alternating shoulder press
  • 10 banded deadlifts
  • 10 squats with a scaption row

Remember all movement is medicine - get it in when you can!

For more workouts, check out my YouTube page: http://bit.ly/2xaH36Q

Happy Wednesday!

