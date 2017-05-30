Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb to collaborate on cancer drug research

Woman being treated for cancer - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Array BioPharma and pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb will test the effectiveness of Array’s drug binimetinib in combination with a Bristol-Myers’ immunotherapy drug as a treatment for some kinds of colorectal cancer.

The research partnership, announced Tuesday, is the second announced this month by Boulder-based Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) for testing binimetinib as part of a treatment for colorectal cancer cases with metastatic tumors. The company announced a research collaboration with Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck on May 8.

The new pact with New York City-based Bristol-Myers Squibb will have both companies supporting early-phase clinical trials testing binimetinib in combination with Bristol-Myers cancer drug Opdivo and added as a third drug used in combination with Opdivo and Yervoy.

“Based on emerging data, we believe that studying combinations of targeted therapies, such as binimetinib, with immuno-oncology agents, such as Opdivo and Yervoy, could provide important scientific advances for patients fighting cancer,” said Ron Squarer, CEO of Array BioPharma.

