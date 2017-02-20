Aurora girl fighting cancer meets hockey heroes

AURORA - Cancer often makes patients fear the future and wish for the past, but a 12-year-old girl in Aurora is just living in the moment.

Turns out that positivity has made her something of a good luck charm for an NHL hockey team that she got to cheer on in a special way recently.

“She started with some headaches. You don't think anything twice about it. You give her some water and aspirin,” Jennifer Belo said, Danjela's mom.

Danjela's headaches grew so painful last summer that she went to the hospital. Scans would give her parents, Jennifer and Marc, some of the most frightening news of their life.

It was brain cancer and the 7 centimeter mass on their 11-year-old's brain had burst.

“When she had that surgery, they told us that night that she was not expected to survive that night,” Jennifer said.

But Danny's not much of a quitter. She stayed strong through surgery with this attitude:

“Just, don't think about the future or the past. Because you never know what's going to happen,” Danjela said.

It's that positivity that'd give her strength to walk out of the hospital in a matter of days not weeks and begin aggressive chemotherapy.

“Once I noticed that, like, the numbing cream, and that it's just pressure when the needle gets put in, I'm like, this is a piece of cake,” she said with that signature smile.

Each time she looked to break down a barrier her family's favorite team would do the same.

“She was in the hospital when the Penguins went to the Stanley cup finals. So we always kind of joked about that. And then, they won the Stanley cup the week she started her treatment.,” father Marc said.

So when she finished her final chemo treatment recently, a charity called Hinotes Heroes got the family four tickets to a hockey game at the Pepsi Center. The Penguins were in town.

And Danjela made sure her hero, Sidney Crosby, knew she was there.

“It says, I am a brain cancer champion, here to see my Stanley cup champions!” said Danjela showing off the poster she brought to the game.

That poster caught the attention of the entire crowd.

“At the end of the pre-skate we look up and see the poster on the jumbo Tron at the Pepsi center. So it was sort of, oh! Something is going to happen after this,” said Marc.

And after the game the Belo family found themselves getting high fives and autographs from both the Penguins and the Avs.

“I did get to meet Sidney Crosby and Fleury too,” Danjela said.

Her poster is now full of signatures from Avs and Penguins players. She also has a signed hockey stick from Gabriel Landeskog. Danjela may look up to likes of Gabriel Landeskog. But it's Danjela we can all learn something from. A young girl living in the now without fearing what's next.

“You always say you want to live for the moment. But unti something like this truly happens to you, you don't understand that phrase,” Jennifer said.

