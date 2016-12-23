Bonfils adds incentives to boost holiday donations

Santa donates blood at Bonfils Blood Center's Lowry Community Donation Center in Denver. (Photo: Bonfils Blood Center/Brooke Benham)

KUSA - While the holidays inspire so many to give, it’s a time of year when Bonfils Blood Center can see donations drop off by 20 percent or more.

To attract more donors, Bonfils will raffle off a gift of its own. Now through Jan. 7, donors are automatically entered to win a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico.

Bonfils hopes the incentive will potentially attract the 1,300 donors who came out to the 19th annual Drive for Life at Sports Authority Field on Nov. 1. They will be eligible to donate again starting on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“We kind of timed this Mexico giveaway at a time when donations decline, but also at a time when we have a full list of donors who are going to become eligible,” marketing director Julie Scott said.

Bonfils will also extend hours at some of its centers through New Year’s Day. All community donor centers will close on Christmas Day. Centers in Lowry, Parker and Westminster will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Find out if you’re eligible to donate and make an appointment online at Bonfils.org.



