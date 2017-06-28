Bonfils hopes to beat slow donation season with friendly competition

(Photo: Bonfils Blood Center)

Bonfils Blood Center is celebrating lifesavers in a friendly competition while encouraging blood donations during an especially challenging time of year.

A new competition called ‘Battle of the Badges’ puts Colorado firefighters and law enforcement officers up against each other.

Liz Lambert with Bonfils and Assistant West Metro Fire Chief Steve Aseltine joined 9NEWS Mornings to talk more about the challenge.

