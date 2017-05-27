Bonfils lifts tattoo restrictions for giving blood

People who just received tattoos can now give blood to Bonfils Blood Centers. Previously, they had to wait a year before donating. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

GOLDEN - For Nicole Vigil, the idea of giving blood is important to her.

"I had a cousin who passed away from a blood disorder," Vigil said.

But, for years, she had to make a decision to hold off on getting another tattoo because old restriction prohibited people from giving blood to Bonfils Blood Center if they had gotten a tattoo within a year citing concerns of possible blood contamination from needles used at tattoo parlors.

"That was keeping me from getting another tattoo was that I couldn't give blood," Vigil said.

Now, those rules have changed. Since most tattoo parlors are now under state regulation, Bonfils lifted its restrictions.

"You don't have to wait a whole year," Nicolas Babb, said.

Babb is the body piercer at Parlour Tricks Tattoo who hosted a blood drive Saturday afternoon with Bonfils.

"We wanted to promote the fact that now things are changing and that you can give blood when you've got a fresh tattoo," Babbs said. "They've got a huge untapped market in the tattoo community where they could be saving live with that blood."

This is the first time, Babb has ever been able to donate blood.

"When you're a tattoo person, it's not like you get a tattoo and then you don't get one for a year," Babb said. "You're getting tattoos pretty consistently most of the time and so you won't be able to give blood at all pretty much."

Liz Lambert is the spokesperson for Bonfils Blood Center. Lambert welcomes a new population of blood donors with ink.

"As long as it's a professional, state-regulated shop that uses single use ink sterile needles," Lambert said.

She says that the beginning of summer can often see a 20 percent dip in donations because many people are traveling.

Vigil is glad for the change because now she can get a new tattoo and donate blood.

"I knew I needed to do something to help people," Vigil said. "I think absolutely people take it for granted."

