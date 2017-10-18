Boulder Sugary Drink Tax supports health, wellness

Community Food Share received $66,000 generated from a new tax on Boulder on sugary drinks. The money will provide 280,000 pounds of fresh produce for needy families according to its director of development, Dina Coats Koebler. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

BOULDER - Finding the right food for the right price is the right combination for parents like Ventura Amaya and her five kids.

"Healthy for my kids - it's very, very important," Amaya said.

She is picking up fresh fruits and vegetables at Community Food Share, a nonprofit feeding needy families free of charge.

"Hunger is here and it impacts a large segment of our population," said Dina Coates Koebler, director of development at Community Food Share. "We're eliminating hunger, but we're doing it with the right foods."

Last year, Boulder voters approved the Sugary Drink Tax charging two cents for every ounce of a drink like soda. Coats Koebler said that Community Food Share received $66,000 in funding generated from the tax revenue and will purchase about 280,000 more pounds of produce to distribute to families and other community agencies.

"We are promoting a healthier overall lifestyle for some of our most vulnerable populations in this community," Coats Koebler said.

The measure was pushed a grassroots organization called Healthy Boulder Kids. Spokesperson Gil Rudawsky said the tax will generate about $1.5 million a year. Currently, the money is being distributed to 16 community agencies like the food share.

"The Sugary Drink Tax really attacks one area that we can really make an impact on health," Rudawsky said.

He said hopes the tax will also discourage people from consuming sugary drinks.

"We hope that that money goes down that the tax dollars go down because we want people to stop buying unhealthy sugary drinks," Rudawsky said.

They promote health and wellness while supporting families like Amaya's. She said that sounds like a sweet deal.

"Help a lot, this place for me," Amaya said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV